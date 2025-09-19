Operation Sindoor: LeT Commander Admits Pak Terror Camp Destroyed in Viral Video

A video of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Qaasim has gone viral, confirming the destruction of the Markaz Taiba terror camp in Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab, months after India carried out targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The footage directly contradicts Pakistan’s earlier denials of the attacks.

In the video, Qaasim is seen standing amid the rubble of the destroyed camp, admitting that the facility had trained numerous terrorists, including “Mujahideens and Talaba,” many of whom later carried out operations he described as “victories” (Faiz). He also vowed to rebuild the camp on a larger scale.

“I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke. It was destroyed during Operation Sindoor. We will rebuild it bigger. Many key terrorists trained here and went on to achieve Faiz,” Qaasim says in the video.

The development comes shortly after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri released a video admitting that India’s strikes on JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur killed close relatives of JeM chief Masood Azhar. Among the deceased were Mohammad Yusuf Azhar and Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, who were involved in weapons training, radicalising youth, and planning attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiri stated, “On May 7, the family members of Masood Azhar were killed in Bahawalpur,” confirming India’s claim that the operation successfully targeted key terror operatives.

In another clip, Qaasim is seen urging young people to join the Daura-e-Suffa program at Markaz Taiba, a training course that combines basic combat training with radical indoctrination, exposing the camp’s true purpose.

🚨 🇵🇰👺 After Jaish commander ilyas kashmiri now Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Qaasim has torn apart Pakistan’s lies on Muridke terror camps.



👉 Standing in front of the demolished Markaz E Taiba camp, which destroyed in #OperationSindoor, he admits that many terrorists… pic.twitter.com/S80p9wLSFy — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) September 19, 2025

Markaz Taiba, established in 2000, is considered the main training hub for LeT in Pakistan, providing weapons training and radicalisation programs for both local and foreign recruits. Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, operational since 2015, serves as JeM’s key training and operational center and has been linked to several terror activities, including the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The strikes, carried out on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, were in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, and targeted major strongholds of LeT and JeM.

