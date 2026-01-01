Another Hindu Man Attacked, Set Ablaze in Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman was brutally attacked and reportedly set on fire by miscreants in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district, marking yet another disturbing incident of violence targeting members of the minority community.

Advertisment

According to reports from local daily, a 50-year-old businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally attacked by a group of assailants in the Damudya area of Shariatpur district on New Year’s Eve. The attack took place around 9:30 pm near Keurbhanga Bazar, where Das runs a pharmacy and a mobile banking outlet.

Reports suggest that Das was returning home in an auto-rickshaw after closing his shop when the vehicle was stopped on the Damudya–Shariatpur road. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons before pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire. In a desperate attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond. Hearing his cries, local residents rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee.

The injured businessman was first taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided emergency care. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Dhaka later that night for advanced treatment. Doctors said he suffered serious injuries to his abdomen along with burn injuries to his face, head and hands.

Speaking to reporters, Das’s wife, Sima Das, said her husband had no known disputes or enemies. “He comes home every night after closing his shop with the day’s earnings. On Wednesday night, criminals attacked him. He recognised two of them, and that is why they tried to kill him. We still don’t understand why he was targeted,” she said.

The Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station, Mohammad Rabiul Haque, said police have identified two suspects, both local residents, and efforts are underway to arrest them. Investigators are also trying to determine if others were involved in the attack.

The incident comes amid growing alarm over repeated attacks on members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Last month, two Hindu youths were lynched in separate incidents. In one case, Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death in Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy, while another youth, Amrit Mondal, was killed in Rajbari district following an extortion-related accusation.

Also Read: Bangladesh Recalls High Commissioner to India Amid Rising Tensions