‘Assam’s Aspirations Getting New Wings’: CM Sarma Heads to Davos

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is hopeful that Assam’s participation in the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting will help push the state’s development and investment plans further.

Advertisment

Before leaving for Europe, the Chief Minister shared on social media that he would soon be flying to Zurich to attend the WEF summit in Davos. He said Assam’s ambitions are steadily growing and expressed optimism about holding meaningful talks and finalising agreements that could support the state’s progress in the coming days.

Sharing an update on X ahead of his journey, the Chief Minister wrote, “Past midnight – will shortly board the flight to Zurich to represent Assam at @Davos 2026. Assam's aspirations are getting new wings every day, and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days.”

Past midnight - will shortly board the flight to Zurich to represent Assam at @Davos 2026. Assam's aspirations are getting new wings every day and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days.



Jai Hind — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2026

The World Economic Forum, held every year in Davos, brings together political leaders, business heads and policymakers from across the world to discuss global economic issues, investment opportunities and future challenges. This year’s summit will see participation from nearly 50 countries, including India.

Officials said Assam’s presence at the global platform is expected to attract fresh investments, encourage new projects and generate job opportunities, especially for the youth. Sectors such as technology, manufacturing, tourism, healthcare and skill development are expected to be highlighted during the discussions.

During the summit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to take part in more than 17 meetings and sign several agreements. He will also join discussions on topics such as building a future-ready workforce, expanding travel and tourism, and strengthening health and healthcare systems.

The visit comes close on the heels of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, which received strong investor interest. With Assam increasingly being seen as a fast-growing and promising state, the government hopes the Davos visit will further boost its national and global profile and translate into long-term economic gains for the state.

Also Read: Police Recruitment, Mutual Transfers, and...: Assam CM's Crucial Address Before Davos Flight