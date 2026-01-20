Assam Makes Davos Debut, CM Sarma Pitches State as Emerging Investment Hub

As Assam marked its first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state is steadily building a strong industrial ecosystem, with Guwahati emerging as the talent hub of the entire Northeast.

Speaking on the sidelines of the global summit, the Chief Minister said Assam has begun attracting serious interest from major industries, particularly in the semiconductor sector. He noted that discussions are scheduled with leading global semiconductor companies, and the presence of the Tata Group in Assam has boosted investor confidence.

“We are holding important meetings with leaders from the semiconductor industry. With Tata already in Assam, the ecosystem is gradually taking shape. Nothing is final yet, but these interactions will help move things forward,” CM Sarma said.

On tourism, the Chief Minister revealed that Assam has already received multiple investment proposals. While no new agreements are being signed in Davos, he said several memorandums of understanding are lined up back home for the development of five-star hotels in Guwahati and Kaziranga.

“There is strong interest in hotels, homestays and tourism infrastructure. Once I return to Guwahati, we will be signing a few MoUs, especially for premium hospitality projects,” he added.

Highlighting Assam’s role in the region, CM Sarma stressed that the state cannot be seen separately from the rest of the Northeast. He explained that while industries may be physically located in Assam, their benefits extend across all Northeastern states.

“Assam is the gateway to the Northeast. Guwahati attracts the entire talent pool of the region. Other states are largely hilly, which creates challenges for setting up certain industries. Assam’s plains and available land provide that opportunity. Whatever we bring to Assam automatically benefits the whole Northeast,” he said.

Earlier at Davos, the Chief Minister made a strong appeal to global investors, describing Assam as an “emerging state and emerging economy.” He invited companies looking to invest in India to consider Assam as a promising destination.

“Assam is coming to Davos for the first time to send a clear message, we are open for business. Assam is now officially the fastest-growing state in the country, and we are ready to welcome investment,” CM Sarma said.

Assam’s debut at the World Economic Forum is seen as a major step in showcasing the state’s growth story on a global platform, backed by recent RBI data placing it among India’s fastest-growing economies.

