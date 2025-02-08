Bangladesh Govt Launches 'Operation Devil Hunt' Nationwide Following Gazipur Attack

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

The Bangladesh government today (8 February) launched a nationwide security operation, "Operation Devil Hunt," following a violent attack on students and civilians in Gazipur last night.

After the incident, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where law enforcement agencies discussed measures to maintain law and order and bring those involved to justice.

The meeting also decided that a coordinated operation involving joint forces would begin immediately.

The operation is set to start in Gazipur and extend nationwide from today, aiming to curb unrest and ensure public safety.

Authorities have announced that further details regarding "Operation Devil Hunt" will be disclosed in a press briefing tomorrow (9 February).

The attack, allegedly carried out by militants loyal to the previous Awami League regime, left several individuals critically injured.

Law enforcement agencies were directed to take strict action to restore stability and prevent further violence.

Leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement have issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of those involved in last night's (7 February) attack on students.

They made the announcement during a protest rally in Gazipur city today (8 February), demanding justice for the attack.

During the rally, the platform's leaders also demanded the cancellation of Awami League's registration as a political party, the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates, the arrest and trial of those involved in last night's attack, action against the AL cohorts lurking in the advisory council and administration, and confiscation of the property of AL leaders and corrupt individuals.

What Happened Last Night

At least 15 people were injured among a group of agitators attempting to vandalise Mozammel Haque's home in Gazipur last night after their bid was thwarted.

Arifur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said they went to the spot upon receiving information and admitted 15 people into Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital after rescuing them during the attack at the house of former minister Mozammel.

He said they did not find anyone to ask about the incident, so they immediately could not say what happened there. Later, police and army members brought the situation under control, he added.

Locals and police said that around 9 pm, a group attacked Mozammel's Dhirashram house, entering and vandalising it.

According to media reports, the local mosque reportedly announced that the house was being robbed and urged locals to come forward.