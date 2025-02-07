“The Whole World Is Watching” – Bangladesh Govt Urges Citizens to Uphold Law

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

The chief adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus urges all citizens to immediately restore complete law and order and ensure that there are no further attacks on properties associated with Sheikh Hasina's family, politicians of the fascist Awami League party, or any citizen under any pretext.

The government acknowledges the anger of activists who have targeted properties, given that they and their loved ones endured years of tyranny under Hasina’s rule. The outrage is understandable, especially as Hasina, even from her refuge in New Delhi, continues to mobilize her militants in an attempt to hinder Bangladesh’s recovery from her years of abuse.

However, despite this understanding, the government calls upon all citizens to uphold the rule of law, demonstrating to the world that we are a nation committed to justice and stability. Respecting the law is what sets the new Bangladesh apart from the oppressive past under the fascist regime. Any disregard for the law threatens the security and well-being of our citizens.

For those who courageously rose up to overthrow the Hasina regime in July and August, it is essential to stay true to our principles—respecting civil and human rights and abiding by the law. We must prove to ourselves and to the world that our commitment to justice is unwavering. The champions of a just and democratic Bangladesh must never act in ways that could create even a false equivalence between the current institutions and the past autocratic rule.

The government, in collaboration with security forces, remains steadfast in preserving law and order and safeguarding the lives and property of all Bangladeshis. Any attempt to destabilize the country through provocative actions will be met with strict legal measures. Law enforcement agencies will take immediate action against anyone seeking to incite chaos or destruction. Those responsible for such acts will be brought to justice.

The leaders of the fascist regime have left the country in ruins, and they have no path back to power as long as we remain vigilant and uphold our moral high ground. Attacks on their properties only provide them with an opportunity to seek international attention and propagate fabricated narratives. We are in the process of holding them accountable for their crimes against humanity, with the world standing in support of our cause. Any deterioration in law and order could send the wrong message internationally.

The Chief Adviser calls on all citizens to unite in building a nation where every Bangladeshi can live in security and dignity. He urges everyone to act with self-discipline and direct their energy toward constructive and peaceful efforts to drive positive change.

