Demolition of Historic Site in Dhaka: Protest or Attack on Bangladesh’s Legacy?

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Advertisment

In a disturbing turn of events on Wednesday night, a large group of people, including students, began demolishing the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum building at Dhanmondi in Dhaka, which holds significant historical value.

The demolition continued through Thursday noon, with protesters using hammers to destroy parts of the building. Bulldozers had initially been involved in the destruction, but by Thursday morning, they were replaced by the protesters using manual tools to dismantle the building.

The unrest started late Wednesday, when a yellow bulldozer arrived at the site around midnight, beginning the felling of trees and razing the historic structure. Shortly after, another bulldozer, painted blue, joined the operation to continue the demolition efforts.

Agitators, mostly students, rallied at the site, chanting slogans such as “Nara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar,” “Mujibbad Murdabad Inquilab Zindabad,” and “Swairacharer Astana Bhenge Dao Guriye Dao.” The crowd also expressed their defiance by chanting slogans including “Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka.”

Prior to the bulldozers' arrival, witnesses reported seeing a private crane being brought to the scene by the protesters. As the day went on, the demolition escalated, and hundreds of onlookers gathered to watch the destruction of the building, which was once the residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The building, which had been severely damaged during the 1971 War of Independence, had been repaired and later listed as a national heritage in 2009 by the Rajdhani Unnyan Kartipakkha. The significance of the building cannot be overstated, as it was from here that Sheikh Mujib ran many of his political activities, particularly during the struggle for independence.

The government and other authorities have yet to respond to the ongoing protest and destruction of the national heritage site.

Also Read: Bangladesh in Turmoil: Mujib’s House Razed as Protesters Call for Hasina’s Trial