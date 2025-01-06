Bangladesh Issues Fresh Arrest Warrant for Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

A second arrest warrant has been issued against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, deepening her legal troubles following her dramatic escape to India amid intense pressure from both military forces and nationwide protests. The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the order on Monday, accusing Hasina of orchestrating enforced disappearances during her rule. This marks the latest in a series of legal moves targeting the former leader, who resigned and fled the country in August 2024 after being ousted by a student-led uprising.

The tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, acted upon petitions filed by the prosecution, which sought the arrest of 11 individuals connected to the alleged crimes, including Hasina. The court has mandated that Hasina, along with the others named in the warrant, be arrested and presented before authorities by February 12, according to reports.

Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity

This arrest warrant comes just months after Bangladesh issued a previous arrest order for Hasina, accusing her of crimes against humanity related to the violent student-led protests that ultimately led to her resignation.

In 2024, the ICT had already issued arrest warrants for Hasina and 45 of her associates, including military personnel and law enforcement officials, related to the crackdown on demonstrators. More than 500 lives were lost during the uprising that forced her to flee the country.

Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor at the ICT, revealed that the new warrant stems from accusations against Hasina and her inner circle for their role in the violent suppression of protests against government job quotas. The tribunal’s efforts signal its determination to push forward with the trial, despite Hasina’s absence.

“We want to ensure the trial concludes as soon as possible, but that doesn’t mean we will compromise the law or impose a verdict without due process,” Islam emphasized in his statement.

Bangladesh’s Urgent Appeal to India

As the legal pressure mounts, Bangladesh has urged India to extradite Hasina to face the charges. The 77-year-old former Prime Minister fled to India on August 5, 2024, following the fall of her government in the wake of the student-led revolution. In December of that year, Bangladesh formally requested India to send her back for trial. However, India has yet to respond to the demand.

The Bangladesh government’s interim administration, now led by Yunus, has vowed to hold Hasina and her government accountable for the brutal crackdown during the uprising. It has even invited the United Nations to investigate the deaths of protesters, calling for a transparent probe into the violence.

International Pursuit and Potential Interpol Assistance

The tribunal has also suggested the possibility of seeking international assistance to track down Hasina. Prosecutors have hinted that, should Hasina remain elusive, they may turn to Interpol to help apprehend her.

The former Prime Minister, for her part, has called for an investigation into the deaths during the protests, suggesting that the involvement of parties beyond the security forces may have contributed to the violence.

The growing legal case against Hasina highlights the ongoing tension within Bangladesh, as calls for accountability from the student protesters, the international community, and the interim government continue to intensify.

As the pressure on Hasina escalates, it remains to be seen how India will respond to Bangladesh's extradition request and whether the former leader will face trial for her alleged role in the violent crackdown that shaped the course of the nation’s recent history.