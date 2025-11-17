Bangladesh on Edge: Violence Erupts Ahead of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Tension has gripped Bangladesh ahead of the verdict in the case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as incidents of violence spread across several parts of the country.

Reports of car arson, cocktail explosions and road blockades have come in from multiple districts. Border Guard Bangladesh, along with the army and police, has been deployed to control the situation. In several areas, protesters blocked highways by throwing stones, prompting security forces to clear the routes.

Security has been tightened nationwide as the International Crimes Tribunal prepares to deliver its verdict in a case linked to alleged crimes against humanity during the student-led protests of July–August 2024. Sheikh Hasina has strongly denied the charges.

The political atmosphere remains tense, with Hasina’s Bangladesh Awami League announcing a two-day nationwide shutdown starting Sunday morning. The strike has already disrupted daily life. Dhaka has seen unusually light traffic, and firecracker blasts were reported in parts of the capital.

Business leaders have expressed concern about the unrest. Former BGMEA President Quazi Moniruzzaman said the situation was troubling and urged for peace and stability through free and fair elections. He added that Bangladesh’s garment industry, the country’s largest foreign exchange earner, could suffer heavily if instability continues, warning that international buyers may lose confidence.

Moniruzzaman, a freedom fighter, said he hopes the 2026 general elections will bring positive change. He stressed the importance of maintaining strong relations with neighbouring India while safeguarding Bangladesh’s sovereignty. He also called for unity and reiterated that discrimination based on religion has no place in the country.

The unrest comes at a time when the Awami League has been banned by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Party leaders have been announcing programmes online from undisclosed locations.

Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled in July 2024 after massive student-led protests. She fled to India on August 5, 2024, following the formation of the interim administration. A UN report estimated that around 1,400 people may have been killed during the July protests.

Hasina had originally set up the International Crimes Tribunal to investigate war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War. The same tribunal is now set to announce its verdict in the case against her, adding to the already volatile situation in the country.

