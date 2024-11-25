Bangladesh to Review Power Agreement With Adani

Interim Government in Bangladesh announced on Sunday, 24th November that it will review the power agreement signed by Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister with the Adani group.

A review committee has been set up by the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government which recommended that all the major power agreements signed during Hasina’s regime between 2009-2024, should be investigated by an investigation agency. Among these agreements one was done with Adani group.

According to reports, a statement issued yby the chief adviser at Yunus’s office apprised that the committee was reviewing the major power projects that include Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 MW coal-fired plant. This is owned by subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.

Among other agreements undergoing review include a 1320 MW coal-fired power plant run by a Chinese company and agreements done with business groups allegedly to Hasina’s government.

Since its inception, the Godda thermal power plant (Adani) has been at the helm of controversy. Political parties of Bangladesh termed the deal as one with ulterior motive while experts claimed that Dhaka was buying power at an exorbitantly high price.

Notably, the MoU between the Adani Group and Bangladesh government was signed in 2015 after Indian PM Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh. An agreement was signed hereafter, in 2017. In 2023, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPD) wrote to Adani Power seeking the agreement to be revised.