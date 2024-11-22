Two Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed at Guwahati Railway Station

The Panbazar [police have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the Guwahati Railway Station, sources said on Friday. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Arman Malik and Samsita Begum.

According to sources, the duo initially arrived in Guwahati from Bangladesh and were planning to travel to Jammu and Kashmir by train.

Their plans were thwarted when the police detained them at the railway station. Currently, the Panbazar police are conducting a marathon interrogation to gather further details about their intentions and activities.