Bangladesh’s Ex-PM Khaleda Reaches London for Treatment, Meets Tarique After 7 Years

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who left Dhaka on Tuesday (7 January) night aboard a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar, has arrived in London to receive advanced treatment at The London Clinic.

The special air ambulance landed at Heathrow International Airport at 2:55 PM (Bangladesh time), according to BNP Media Cell Member Sairul Kabir Khan.

At the airport, she was received by her son, Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP. This marked their first reunion in seven years. Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, was also present to greet Khaleda, along with several others.

The 79-year-old, three-time former prime minister, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:46 PM, heading to London via Doha on the Qatar Royal Family's Airbus A319 air ambulance.

The Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom, Hazrat Ali Khan, greeted Khaleda Zia with a bouquet upon her arrival.

The air ambulance’s departure was delayed by 1 hour and 46 minutes due to the slow movement of Khaleda's convoy amidst the massive crowd of BNP leaders and activists lining the streets. Senior BNP leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members, saw her off at the airport.

The air ambulance carrying BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia also transported four Royal Qatari doctors and paramedics. In addition, six members of Khaleda Zia's medical board—Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, Professor FM Siddique, Professor Naruddin Ahmed, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, and Dr. Mohammad Al Mamun—accompanied her on the flight.

Khaleda's entourage included her daughter-in-law, Syeda Sharmila Rahman, the wife of her late son Arafat Rahman Koko, as well as advisory council member Enamul Haque Chowdhury, executive committee member Tabith Awal, private secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, and other personal staff and employees.

To ensure security during Khaleda's departure, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) implemented special measures, deploying a substantial number of law enforcement personnel from the Airport Armed Police, RAB, DMP, DB, and SWAT teams.

Khaleda's doctors have been advocating for her treatment abroad ever since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in late 2021.

Despite the severity of her condition, the Awami League government had denied her permission to travel for treatment, citing legal hurdles related to her convictions in two cases.

However, on 6 August 2024, a day after the fall of the Awami League government, Khaleda was fully freed by an order from President Mohammed Shahabuddin, paving the way for her overseas treatment.

Tarique Rahman and his family have been residing in London since 2008. This marks Khaleda's first reunion with her son in seven years and her first overseas visit since her release from jail.

This will be Khaleda Zia's second overseas medical trip, following her 2017 visit to London for treatment. During her three-month stay in 2017, she received treatment, spent time with her family, and celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with them.

