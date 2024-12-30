End of an Era: BNP's Tarique Rahman Condoles the Passing of Manmohan Singh

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Condoling the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday praised his commitment to economic reforms and his vision for regional cooperation.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing marks the end of an era defined by political integrity, wisdom, and liberalism,” he said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

Rahman also noted that the former Indian PM's passion for economic reforms and vision for regional cooperation would remain a legacy of excellence.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India,” he added.

Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reform program and a key figure behind the landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late Thursday at the age of 92.

He had been admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the evening after his health deteriorated due to a sudden loss of consciousness at home.

His funeral was held on Saturday with state honours.

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh served as Prime Minister for 10 years and was also the leader of the Congress party in Parliament’s upper house.

He earned a reputation as a man of great personal integrity.

Singh was chosen to be Prime Minister in 2004 by Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated PM Rajiv Gandhi, and was reelected in 2009.