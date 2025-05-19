Biden Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer; Health Concerns Spark New Debate

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has metastasised to his bones, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday. The diagnosis followed reports of urinary symptoms, which led to the discovery of a prostate nodule. The Biden family is currently exploring potential treatment options.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said.

The 82-year-old leader previously lost his son, Beau Biden, to cancer in 2015. According to the statement, Joe Biden's cancer has been assigned a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating a highly aggressive form of the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer that appears "very abnormal" is classified as Grade 5, the highest grade. The Gleason Score, which measures the severity of the cancer, can go up to 10, underscoring the seriousness of Biden's condition.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men, with the American Cancer Society stating that one in eight men in the United States will develop the disease during their lifetime. Although it is highly treatable when detected early, it remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, according to the organisation.

Voices from the Past: Colleagues Speak Out

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has frequently mocked political rival Joe Biden's cognitive health, expressed that he was "saddened" by the diagnosis.

In a post on X, Republican Donald Trump said, "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," referring to Biden's wife, Jill Biden.

"Joe is a fighter," said Vice President Kamala Harris in a post on X. Harris, who took over as the Democratic nominee in last year's election after Biden withdrew from the race, shared her support following the announcement.

"I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she continued.

Former President Barack Obama also extended his well wishes for Biden’s recovery in a message on X. “Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery,” he wrote.

Biden was compelled to withdraw from his reelection campaign in July last year following a disastrous debate performance against Trump, which sparked widespread concerns about his health and cognitive decline. The momentum then shifted to Kamala Harris, who took over as the Democratic nominee but ultimately lost to Trump.

Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, has insisted that he could have won again in 2024. However, doubts have persisted regarding how his staff and leading Democrats have managed concerns about his health and cognitive decline.

These doubts intensified with the recent release of a book criticising his "disastrous" decision to run again, as well as the publication last week of a recording capturing him speaking hesitantly and struggling to remember important events and dates.

