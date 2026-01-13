BJP Flags Another Killing of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

Yet another Hindu man was found dead in Bangladesh’s Feni district, sparking fresh concern and political reactions over the safety of minorities in the country.

Advertisment

The victim, Shomir Kumar Das, lived in Daganbhuiyan area of Feni. He had gone out in his autorickshaw on the night of January 11 but did not return home. His body was found around 2 am, police said.

Feni police chief Shafiqul Islam said Das left home after 8 pm and later went missing. Police reached the spot after receiving information, recovered the body and registered a case. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is continuing.

The killing drew a sharp response from BJP leader Amit Malviya, who criticised the interim government in Bangladesh over what he called repeated attacks on religious minorities.

In a post on X, he alleged that such incidents were not being taken seriously by those in power.

"The interim government has made no effort to rein in the tormentors of Hindus and other religious minorities, including Christians and Buddhists. Nor has it offered even a word of solace. Instead, the man at the helm has dismissed these targeted attacks as "fiction." The message is chilling: ," Malviya wrote on 'X'.

Malviya also claimed that Das’s autorickshaw, his only source of income, was looted after the attack. He linked the incident to what he described as growing fear among Hindus in Bangladesh.

"If Mamata Banerjee ever returns to power in 2026, Hindu Bengalis in West Bengal should harbour no illusions, it will be no different, in fact, it will be worse. The bloodstains of Horgobindo Das and his son Chandan Das have not even dried," Malviya further said.

In yet another targeted attack on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, 28-year-old Samir Kumar Das was brutally killed on January 11 at Dagonbhuiyan in Feni. The attackers also looted his autorickshaw, his sole source of livelihood.



This murder underscores the relentless… pic.twitter.com/NpYgflBDLM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Police officials in Bangladesh’s Feni said that efforts are underway to identify those responsible for the killing and assured that the case is being investigated.

Also Read: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Was Thrashed, Poisoned