Blasts at 3 Pak Air Bases, Explosions Rock Srinagar Amid Tensions

Powerful explosions rocked several Pakistani air bases early Saturday, including a key facility near Islamabad, leading the government to close airspace to civilian and commercial flights. Meanwhile, multiple explosions were reported in Srinagar this morning, just hours after India thwarted Pakistani drone attacks.

The Pakistani military has reported that the explosions took place at three air force installations, including the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, a critical site located less than 10 kilometres from Islamabad and near the country's military headquarters.

Multiple videos circulating on Pakistani media and social platforms allegedly show the Nur Khan Air Base engulfed in flames after a massive explosion. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud, successive blasts followed by heightened military activity at the site.

The Nur Khan facility, previously known as Chaklala Air Base, is one of Pakistan's most critical military installations, hosting air force operations and VIP transport units.

The Pakistani military has confirmed that, in addition to the Nur Khan Air Base, the Murid Air Base in Chakwal city and the Rafiqui Air Base in Jhang district, Punjab province, were also targeted.

The Indian Army had scheduled a press conference for 5:45 AM today, but it was later postponed to 10 AM.

Three Air Bases Targeted in Saturday's Explosions

The Nur Khan Air Base primarily functions as a logistics and refuelling hub. On the other hand, the PAF Base Rafiqui, located in Shorkot, Punjab, is one of Pakistan's main fighter airbases, housing various combat aircraft such as Chinese-made JF-17 jets, French-built Mirage 5 fighters, and Alouette III helicopters.

The Murid Air Base is Pakistan's primary unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) facility, focusing predominantly on drone warfare and reconnaissance operations. It houses a fleet that includes the indigenously developed Shahpar I for surveillance, the NESCOM Burraq UAV for armed strikes, and the Turkish-made Bayraktar drone, which has been extensively used in combat, particularly during the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Recently, Murid has also begun deploying the Turkish Akinci-L, a high-altitude, long-endurance combat UAV.

Pakistan Closes Airspace After Base Explosions

Pakistan closed its airspace to all air traffic today, following accusations from India that Pakistan was using commercial flights as shields during drone strikes. The decision, communicated via a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), comes amid rising tensions between the two nuclear powers.

This move follows a night of intense drone activity along India's northern and western borders, after Pakistan launched a coordinated wave of attacks targeting military infrastructure across 26 locations, from Leh in the north to Sir Creek in the south. Many of the targeted sites were key airfields, forward military bases, and civil aviation facilities. India successfully repelled most of the attacks.

India accused Pakistan of jeopardising international air traffic by keeping its airspace open while conducting drone and missile operations.

"Pakistan is using civilian airliners as shields, fully aware that its attacks on India would provoke a swift air defence response. This poses a risk to unsuspecting commercial flights, including international airliners flying near the India-Pakistan border," said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Army at a press briefing held yesterday alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

