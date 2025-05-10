Senior J&K; Officer Dies as Pakistani Shell Strikes His House in Rajouri

A senior government officer, Raj Kumar Thappa from Jammu and Kashmir, was killed this morning when Pakistan shelled civilian areas in Rajouri and other parts of the Union Territory. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound shock and sorrow over the incident, noting that the officer had participated in an online meeting with him just hours before the tragic incident.

Advertisment

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday, he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today, the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town, killing our Additional District Development Commissioner, Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina expressed deep sorrow over Mr. Thappa's death, describing him as a courageous and people-oriented officer who served the nation and society with unwavering dedication and sincerity.

Civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to intense cross-border shelling following India's targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 innocent civilians.

Videos from a neighbourhood in Jammu show homes partially destroyed and vehicles damaged after Pakistan shelled civilian areas in the city.

Multiple civilian casualties have been reported following Pakistan’s targeting of non-military zones in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by India on nine terror-linked sites associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These two groups, designated as terrorist organizations in many countries, have a long history of orchestrating attacks on Indian soil. After the airstrikes, India clarified that only terror infrastructure was targeted, not military facilities, and released visuals to demonstrate the precision of the operation and minimal collateral damage.

In response, Pakistan escalated hostilities by bombing residential areas, attacking places of worship, and launching a wave of drones across several northern states and Union Territories, ranging from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan.

Air raid sirens are intermittently sounding across several cities as India's air defence systems intercept incoming drones and missiles. The drone incursions have been accompanied by intense, unprovoked shelling from Pakistan. In response, Indian forces have launched effective counterattacks, successfully neutralising key defence installations within Pakistan.

The Defence Ministry reported yesterday that drones, some armed, were detected at 26 different locations along the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

"Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces."

"The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary," the ministry said on X.

"Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."

Also Read: Pakistan’s IMF Bailout and FATF Grey List Exit: A Dangerous Diplomatic Gamble?