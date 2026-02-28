Crowds Rush as Cash Falls From Crashed Military Plane in Bolivia; 15 Killed

A military transport aircraft crashed in a densely populated area of El Alto, near La Paz in Bolivia on Friday evening, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 30 injured, according to media reports.

The aircraft, reportedly operated by the Bolivian military, had taken off from Santa Cruz and was headed for El Alto International Airport when it went down shortly after departure. Initial reports suggest poor weather conditions may have played a role in the crash.

According to local news reports, citing the Bolivian Ministry of Defence, the plane was carrying newly printed banknotes from the Central Bank for distribution within the country. When the aircraft came down onto a busy avenue, it struck multiple vehicles before finally stopping in a nearby field.

Dramatic visuals circulating online showed banknotes scattered across the crash site, drawing large crowds of residents attempting to collect the money. Security forces reportedly used water hoses and tear gas to disperse people and secure the area.

Bolivia’s national carrier, Boliviana de Aviación, temporarily suspended operations at El Alto International Airport following the incident.

In a statement, the Central Bank of Bolivia clarified that the currency on board was not yet in circulation and therefore does not hold legal tender status.

The Bolivian Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation to determine whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure or adverse weather conditions. Authorities have yet to release a detailed official statement as rescue and recovery efforts continue.