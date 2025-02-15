Jaishankar Slams Western Bias, Hails India's Thriving Democracy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a resolute rebuttal to concerns about democracy being under threat, asserting its enduring strength and resilience. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Jaishankar dismissed pessimistic narratives, citing India's robust electoral process as a testament to democracy’s vitality.

Participating in the panel discussion titled 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience', Jaishankar was joined by Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. He took the opportunity to challenge the notion that democracy is a purely Western construct and underscored India's unwavering commitment to its democratic values.

India’s Democratic Success: A Global Example

Jaishankar illustrated his point by highlighting India's electoral scale and efficiency. "I may appear as an optimist in what seems to be a largely pessimistic panel, but let me emphasize – democracy in India is thriving," he remarked. Holding up his ink-marked finger as proof of his participation in the recent Delhi elections, he noted that approximately 700 million out of 900 million eligible voters exercised their franchise in India’s national elections.

Refuting the notion of a global democratic decline, he added, "From the time we began voting in the modern era, voter participation in India has increased by 20 percent. The idea that democracy is in trouble worldwide is simply not true. We are voting, we are thriving, and democracy is delivering results."

Democracy and Development: A Direct Link

Jaishankar countered US Senator Elissa Slotkin’s assertion that democracy "doesn't put food on the table," emphasizing that in India, democratic governance directly contributes to food security. "In my part of the world, democracy ensures food and nutrition support to 800 million people. For them, it is not an abstract concept but a matter of survival and well-being," he stated.

He further reinforced that India's democratic framework has not only survived but flourished, even in the face of economic and social challenges. "India chose democracy post-independence because we were inherently a consultative, pluralistic society. Despite our low-income levels at various points, we never abandoned democracy. We are among the very few nations that have remained committed to this model," he said.

VIDEO | Here's what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) said answering a question about whether democracy is in trouble worldwide.



"The mark on my index finger is a mark of a person who just voted. We just had an election in my state. Last year, we had a… pic.twitter.com/OCXHfJkMJ4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2025

A Strong Critique of Western Double Standards

Jaishankar took aim at the West’s selective approach to democracy, pointing out its historical and ongoing support for non-democratic forces in the Global South. "There was a time when the West projected democracy as an exclusive Western trait while simultaneously backing undemocratic regimes elsewhere. It still does. There are recent examples where Western nations have acted contrary to their professed democratic values when dealing with other countries," he asserted.

Urging the West to recognize successful democratic models beyond its borders, he stressed, "If the ultimate goal is for democracy to prevail globally, then it is imperative that the West acknowledges and learns from thriving democracies outside its traditional sphere."

Global South and the Democratic Aspiration

When questioned about the Global South’s aspiration for democracy, Jaishankar affirmed that while each country has unique characteristics, the fundamental desire for democratic governance remains universal. However, he also emphasized the need for candid discussions on why democracy struggles in some regions while flourishing in others.