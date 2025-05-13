Did India Target Pakistan’s Nuclear Site at Kirana Hills? IAF Breaks Silence

On Monday, Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces did not target the nuclear facility located at Kirana Hills in Pakistan.

Advertisment

Responding to a query during a press conference on Monday, Air Marshal AK Bharti stated, “Thank you for informing us that Kirana Hills houses a nuclear installation, we were not aware of that. We have not targeted Kirana Hills or anything located there.”

His remarks came amid ongoing speculation and social media buzz suggesting that India had targeted the Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha—allegedly associated with underground nuclear storage beneath the Kirana Hills, using loitering and penetrating munitions.

The Kirana Hills, a vast rocky mountain range located in Pakistan’s Sargodha district, falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defence. Locally known as the “Black Mountains” for their brownish terrain, the range extends between the township of Rabwah and the city of Sargodha.

AK Bharti also emphasized the preparedness and effectiveness of the Indian forces during recent military operations. “A key highlight was the outstanding performance of indigenous air defence systems such as the Akash system,” he noted.

“All our military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any mission,” he added.

During a joint press briefing on Sunday, Air Marshal Bharti presented visual evidence showing significant damage to Pakistani air defence radars, airfields, and other military installations.

India’s response, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was launched on May 7 as retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Also Read: Couple in Assam’s Karbi Anglong Held for Pro-Pakistan Social Media Posts