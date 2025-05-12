India Names Pakistani Generals at LeT Funeral After Op Sindoor

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday released the identities of several senior Pakistani military and police dignitaries who attended the funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abdul Rauf, a U.S.-designated “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” neutralized during India’s Operation Sindoor. The revelation underscores the high-level patronage enjoyed by Rauf within Pakistan’s security establishment.

According to the MoD, the funeral in Muridke, Pakistan, saw the presence of Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, and Brigadier Mohammad Furqan of the Pakistan Army, alongside Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar, Legislator Malik Sohaib Ahmed, and other senior officials. Their attendance, the MoD noted, “highlights the complicity of state actors in sheltering and celebrating global terrorists.”

Scope of Operation Sindoor

Launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attacks, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan itself. In PoJK, the Indian Air Force struck Sawal Nala, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Barnala, and Abbas camps. Simultaneously, in Pakistan’s heartland, precision strikes demolished facilities at Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

The MoD has catalogued 21 identified terrorist training sites in the region—ranging from Maskar-e-Aqsa and Chelabandi to Barali and Dungi—emphasising the scale of terror infrastructure dismantled by the operation.

High-Value Targets Eliminated

Among those killed on May 7 was Khalid Abu Akasha, an LeT operative who facilitated arms smuggling from Afghanistan and had returned to the LeT headquarters in Muridke after operations in Jammu & Kashmir. He was a member of LeT’s Central Committee and closely linked to leaders such as Yahya Mujahid and Qari Yakub Sheikh.

Another key figure, Mudassir Khadian Khas, oversaw the Muridke camp as security-in-charge for Al-Khidmat Committee chair Hafiz Abdul Rauf and was a son-in-law of militant ideologue Hafiz Saeed. Mohammad Hassan Khan, son of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) PoJK commander Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, and Hafiz Muhammad Jameel, Maulana Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law and Bahawalpur-based JeM Shura member, were also neutralised.

Strategic Implications and Aftermath

In a swift counter to Pakistan’s drone strikes along the western border on May 8–9, India destroyed multiple Pakistani drones at Ramnagar, Naushera, and Miran Sahib, demonstrating robust air-defence readiness. Pakistan’s subsequent retaliation damaged a Gurdwara and a madrasa in Poonch, further heightening tensions.

Rejecting back-channel parleys, India has insisted on direct dialogue between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) to manage future ceasefire protocols. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the April 25 Pahalgam attack as Pakistan’s “original escalation” and lauded India’s “controlled, precise, measured and non-escalatory” response in Operation Sindoor.