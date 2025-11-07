Elon Musk Could Become Trillionaire After Tesla Shareholders Back Record Pay Package

Tesla shareholders have approved a massive stock-based compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, a package that could make him the world’s first trillionaire if the company meets ambitious growth targets.

At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, more than 75 percent of shareholders voted in favor of Musk’s plan, excluding the 15 percent stake he already owns. The announcement sparked cheers and chants in the room. Musk thanked shareholders and the Tesla board for their support, saying, “I super appreciate it.”

Unlike most CEOs, Musk does not take a salary, relying entirely on stock options for his earnings. Under the new plan, he could receive up to 423.7 million Tesla shares over the next ten years. If Tesla reaches a market value of $8.5 trillion, the award could be worth around $1 trillion. Achieving this would require Tesla’s stock price to rise by 466 percent from its current level, surpassing companies like Nvidia, currently valued at $5 trillion.

If Musk earns all 12 tranches of the award, he could make $275 million per day, making this the largest executive compensation deal ever recorded. Tesla’s board had warned shareholders that rejecting the pay plan might prompt Musk to step down, citing concerns about continuing as CEO without greater control.

Despite the approval, Tesla faces a challenging year, with declining sales and profits in 2025 amid weaker demand for electric vehicles and reduced U.S. government incentives, CNN reported.

Also Read: Elon Musk Breaks with Trump, Forms New Political Party in U.S.