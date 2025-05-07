From Trump to Guterres: How World Leaders Reacted On 'Operation Sindoor'

India carried out strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) today, targeting terrorist infrastructure. The operation comes two weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, “A short while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which have been used to plan and direct attacks against India.”

Reactions from around the world flooded in following India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, which triggered retaliatory shelling from the neighboring country, escalating cross-border tensions.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the hostilities end "very quickly," calling the situation "a shame." Speaking to reporters at the White House, he added, "We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past."

When asked if he had any message for the countries involved, he replied, “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted NSA Ajit Doval and security advisors in Pakistan.

The State Department stated in a post on X, “Earlier this afternoon, @SecRubio spoke with the national security advisors of India and Pakistan. He urged both to keep communication channels open and prevent escalation.”

UN Chief and UAE Urge Restraint Following Operation Sindoor

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed being "very concerned" about India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, urging both nuclear-armed neighbors to exercise maximum military restraint, according to his spokesperson.

The government stated that Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and prevent further escalation.

In a statement, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, affirmed Israel’s support for India’s right to self-defense. Posting on X, Azar said, “Israel supports India’s right to self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor.”

