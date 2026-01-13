‘Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act’ Tabled; Why the US Wants Greenland

Amid renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump about taking action on Greenland, a Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill in the US Congress seeking to bring the Arctic island under American control and eventually make it a US state.

Florida Congressman Randy Fine announced that he has tabled the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, which would allow the US President to take steps to acquire Greenland and move it towards statehood.

In a post on X, Fine said the move was aimed at countering growing influence from Russia and China in the Arctic region.

"Huge News! Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union. Let me be clear, our adversaries are trying to establish a foothold in the Arctic, and we can't let that happen. By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China," his post read.

Fine described Greenland as strategically important, arguing that control of the island would help protect US security interests and prevent rival powers from gaining a foothold in the Arctic. In a statement issued by his office, he said dominance over Greenland would also mean influence over key Arctic shipping routes.

The proposed legislation would allow the US President to open talks with the Denmark to acquire Greenland. If successful, the President would then have to submit a report to Congress on the legal changes required for Greenland’s admission as a US state, subject to certain constitutional conditions.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US must act on Greenland to stop Russia or China from moving in. On Saturday, he said Washington would pursue the issue “the easy way or the hard way,” warning that the US does not want rival powers as neighbours.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within Denmark and a NATO partner of the US. Leaders in both Greenland and Denmark have firmly rejected any idea of annexation, stressing that the island’s future can only be decided by its people.

