High-Speed Train Collides With Another Train in Spain; 21 Dead, Many Injured

A major rail disaster struck southern Spain on Sunday night after a high-speed passenger train derailed and crashed into another train in Córdoba province, leaving at least 21 people dead and many others injured.

The accident took place near the town of Adamuz when an Iryo high-speed train, travelling from Málaga to Madrid with nearly 300 passengers on board, suddenly derailed at high speed. After leaving its track, the train collided with an AVE service running on the Madrid–Huelva route. The AVE train is operated by Spain’s state-run railway company, Renfe.

Passengers described scenes of panic and chaos moments after the crash. Several coaches were badly damaged, with at least one carriage overturning completely. Many travellers said the impact felt like an earthquake. In desperation, some passengers smashed windows to escape, suffering cuts and injuries in the process. Others reported smoke filling parts of the train as emergency help was awaited.

Rail infrastructure authority ADIF confirmed that all train services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended until further notice. Emergency teams rushed to the site and continued rescue and relief work through the night in coordination with railway operators and local authorities.

Spanish journalist Salvador Jimenez, who was travelling on the Iryo train, said the last two coaches derailed suddenly. “We had just left Málaga on time when everything shook violently. It felt unreal,” he recalled, adding that passengers had to use emergency hammers to get out.

Medical teams, firefighters and police remain at the crash site, treating the injured and assessing the damage. The Red Cross has deployed multiple ambulances from Córdoba and Jaén and is providing food, water and basic assistance to stranded passengers.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said he is closely monitoring the situation from the railway operations control centre.

Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso also offered support, saying hospitals and emergency services in the Madrid region are ready to treat the injured and assist families waiting at Atocha station.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine what caused the derailment and collision.

