“Important to Make Me Happy”: Trump Warns India on Russian Oil, Hints at More Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has once again signalled possible trade action against India, warning that tariffs could be raised if New Delhi continues importing oil from Russia.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters during a flight on Air Force One, Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully aware of his concerns on the matter.

Trump described PM Modi as a “good man” but made it clear that Washington is unhappy with India’s energy ties with Moscow.

"PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly," Trump said.

The remarks come at a time when global attention has shifted back to oil politics following fresh US action in Venezuela. The South American country holds some of the world’s largest oil reserves, but its production has fallen sharply in recent years due to sanctions and limited investment, bringing energy security back into the global spotlight.

Trump’s warning also reflects growing unease in Washington over India’s continued purchase of Russian crude. Indian officials, however, have consistently maintained that such imports are necessary to meet the country’s energy needs and keep fuel prices stable at home.

The comments follow a recent phone conversation between Trump and PM Modi, during which both leaders spoke about strengthening trade ties and keeping negotiations on track despite differences over tariffs. That call came alongside renewed talks between Indian and US officials aimed at breaking the long-standing deadlock on trade issues.

Only days before speaking with PM Modi, Trump had also threatened to impose fresh duties on Indian rice exports after complaints from US farmers, who alleged unfair competition from countries including India, China and Thailand.

Also Read: From Dare to Detention: How Maduro’s Challenge to Trump Ended in Arrest