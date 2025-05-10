India Rebukes Pakistan Over Escalation, Exposes False Airbase Attack Claims

Amid escalating tensions along the western border, India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s continued provocations and targeted attacks on both military and civilian infrastructure. In a detailed briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofia Qureshi outlined the series of hostile actions by the Pakistani military and India’s calibrated military response.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “As I’ve said many times before, it is Pakistan’s actions that have provoked and escalated tensions. India has consistently responded in a responsible and measured manner.” He noted that provocative acts by Pakistan persisted as recently as Friday morning, reinforcing a pattern of deliberate escalation.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi further detailed Pakistan’s recent military aggression, revealing that Pakistani forces carried out coordinated attacks using drones, long-range weapons, fighter aircraft, and heavy-caliber artillery. These attacks, which spanned over 26 locations from Srinagar to Naliya, targeted Indian military infrastructure and civilian areas, including schools and medical centres near airbases in Udhampur, Awantipora, and Srinagar.

Air intrusions and cross-border shelling were also reported along the International Border and the Line of Control, with significant incidents in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor sectors. While Indian armed forces successfully neutralised most of the incoming threats, limited damage was reported at air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj. At approximately 1:40 AM, high-speed missile attacks were launched by Pakistan targeting several airbases in Punjab.

In response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched precision strikes on identified military targets inside Pakistan. The targets included command-and-control centres, radar sites, technical installations, and weapon storage areas located at Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Murid, Chunian, and Sukkur. Radar systems at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base were also struck using air-launched precision munitions. Indian officials emphasised that all strikes were carefully executed to avoid collateral damage.

India has also categorically rejected what it termed as a “malicious misinformation campaign” being run by Pakistan. False claims regarding the destruction of the S-400 air defence system at Adampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, and a BrahMos installation at Nagrota have been widely circulated on social media by Pakistani handles.

Colonel Qureshi debunked these claims by releasing time-stamped images of the airbases in the Punjab and Rajasthan sectors, showing them to be fully intact and operational.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s troop movement toward forward areas suggests an intent to escalate further. Despite the aggression, India has reaffirmed its commitment to non-escalation, a stance contingent on reciprocal restraint by Pakistan.

“The Indian Armed Forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to proportionately,” said Col. Qureshi, adding that Pakistan’s continuous use of RT guns and artillery to target civilian areas had resulted in casualties on the Indian side.

