India Remains a Market with Strong Long-Term Potential: says Coca-Cola COO

Henrique Gnani Braun, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, said India remains a market with significant long-term potential during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

“On a year-on-year basis, India continues to grow, for us, for the industry, and for other sectors. Yet, when you consider segmentation across countries, the market is still relatively small in terms of industry size and consumption, among the lowest globally,” Braun noted.

He highlighted that India’s consumer base of over 1.4 billion people will continue to expand, and the frequency of beverage consumption is expected to rise over time. Braun emphasised that India is a long-term play for Coca-Cola.

Henrique Gnani Braun, COO and Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, said, “In any growing market or category, it’s natural to see many new entrants. This is healthy for industry growth. However, it becomes problematic if a company strays from its long-term strategy or makes short-term tactical moves just to respond to competitors who aren’t committed for the long haul.”

He added that Coca-Cola is well-prepared to handle short-term competitive pressures without losing focus on its long-term objectives.

Braun said India remains a competitive market that offers opportunities to grow the industry. “We will not deviate from our strategy to build the right foundations. We continue to invest ahead of the curve, just as we have in other markets, and it has been paying off here for years,” he noted.

Addressing Coca-Cola’s recent stake sale in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to the Jubilant Bhartia Group, Braun added, “Every bottler we work with carries a multi-generational belief in the business. That’s the best place to invest resources and ensure the business thrives for the next generation, whether they sit on the board or guide from the sidelines.”

