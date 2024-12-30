Jimmy Carter, Former US President and Nobel Laureate, Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. The Carter Center announced his death, noting that he had been in hospice care since February 2023 after opting for home care following a series of brief hospital stays.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Compassion and Action

Carter’s extensive contributions spanned politics, diplomacy, and humanitarian work. His efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease through The Carter Center, as well as his advocacy for free elections and human rights, solidified his global legacy. The Center, founded by Carter and his wife Rosalynn in 1982, monitored 113 elections in 39 countries and combated diseases like river blindness and malaria, often reaching the world’s most underserved regions.

In Ghana’s Savelugu-Nanton district, The Carter Center’s work eradicated Guinea worm disease, which once affected millions in 21 countries. By 2015, the disease had been eliminated in Ghana and nearly eradicated worldwide.

Political Career

Carter grew up in rural Georgia during the Great Depression, worked on his family’s peanut farm, and served in the US Navy before entering politics. He gained national attention as Georgia’s governor, earning a reputation for progressive leadership. As a Democratic presidential candidate in 1976, he portrayed himself as an outsider to Washington, appealing to voters disillusioned by the Vietnam War and Watergate scandal.

In office, Carter achieved notable foreign policy successes, including brokering the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, which laid the groundwork for peace in the region. His administration also established diplomatic relations with China and oversaw the Panama Canal treaty.

However, domestic challenges, including economic stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis, overshadowed his presidency. Carter lost his re-election bid in 1980 to Ronald Reagan.

Post-Presidency Accomplishments

Carter’s humanitarian and diplomatic efforts post-presidency elevated his stature. He mediated conflicts in Nicaragua, Panama, and Ethiopia, brokered a peaceful power transition in Haiti, and addressed North Korea’s nuclear program. He also championed Middle East peace and criticized US foreign policy, often challenging the political establishment.

Carter’s 2006 book Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid sparked controversy but brought attention to the plight of Palestinians. His assessments were later supported by major human rights organizations like Amnesty International.

A Life of Service

Carter and Rosalynn celebrated 76 years of marriage before her passing in 2023. Together, they were active in philanthropic projects, including Habitat for Humanity. The father of four and grandfather of 22 often reflected on his role as a global advocate for peace and justice, remarking, “I can’t deny I’m a better ex-president than I was a president.”

Jimmy Carter’s enduring legacy lies in his commitment to improving lives and fostering global peace. As a president and humanitarian, he left an indelible mark on history.