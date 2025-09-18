Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Pulled Off Air "Indefinitely" After Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Killing

Disney-owned ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air “indefinitely” following a storm of criticism over the late-night host’s comments on the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, according to Variety.
Broadcasting giant Nexstar announced that its ABC-affiliated stations will no longer air the show for the foreseeable future, saying it strongly objected to Kimmel’s remarks and would replace the programme with other content.
During his Monday monologue, Kimmel addressed Kirk’s killing and criticised Trump supporters for politicising the tragedy. “We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and with everything they can to score political points from it,” he said, referring to supporters of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.
Charlie Kirk, a prominent ally of President Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event at a Utah university. Police say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired from a rooftop, striking Kirk in the neck. Robinson was arrested soon after and has been charged with murder.
The fallout escalated after FCC chairman Brendan Carr vowed action against ABC, later praising Nexstar for suspending the show. “Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest… this is an important pushback against Disney programming that falls short of community standards,” Carr wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, the White House announced plans to crack down on what it described as a left-wing “domestic terror movement” in response to Kirk’s killing, a move critics fear could be used to stifle political dissent.
Adding to the heated debate, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News that visa revocations were already underway for foreigners who celebrated Kirk’s death. “We should not be giving visas to people who celebrate the murder of a political figure. If they’re already here, we should be revoking their visa,” Rubio said.
Jimmy Kimmel's Show Pulled Off Air "Indefinitely" After Comments on Charlie Kirk's Killing
