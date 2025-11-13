Longest-Ever US Govt Shutdown Ends After 43 Days

After a record 43-day government shutdown, the United States Congress on Wednesday (local time) approved a federal funding bill to reopen the government, ending the longest shutdown in US history. The measure now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, which the White House confirmed will take place on camera from the Oval Office.

The funding package, which follows weeks of intense political stalemate over an Obamacare-related programme opposed by Republicans, was passed by the US House of Representatives with a 222-209 vote. Nearly all Republicans and a few Democrats supported the bill after it cleared the Senate earlier this week.

The legislation will immediately resume government operations and sets a new funding deadline of January 30. Key programmes such as SNAP, WIC, and veterans' services will remain funded through the end of fiscal year 2026, according to reports.

Six Democrats. including Jared Golden, Adam Gray, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Henry Cuellar, Tom Suozzi, and Don Davis, broke ranks to support the measure. Meanwhile, Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Greg Steube voted against it.

Although the bill ends the shutdown, several Democrats voiced disappointment that it did not extend enhanced health care subsidies that help Americans afford insurance.

House Speaker Mike Johnson succeeded in rallying most Republicans behind the bill despite internal criticism over a Senate-added clause that allows senators to sue the US Department of Justice for accessing their phone records during a Biden-era probe, a provision that could lead to payouts exceeding USD 500,000 per violation. Johnson said he was unaware of the clause before the Senate’s passage of the bill and promised to remove it in future legislation.

With the government now set to reopen, Congress faces a packed agenda before the year ends, including debates on expiring Obamacare subsidies, the farm bill, and renewable energy credits.

