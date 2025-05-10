Major Travel Companies Suspend Packages To Turkey, Azerbaijan Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

Major Indian travel companies, including EasemyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint, have announced the suspension of all tour packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The move comes after public support for Pakistan from both countries was seen when the conflict between Indian and Pakistan was growing.

Going with the national sentiment and for growing concern over safety and diplomatic implications, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint have announced a complete halt on bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, was quoted in the media as saying that with the recent developments, the firm has decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. “This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country", Agarwal was quoted as saying.

He has also advised Indian travellers to avoid these destinations until the situation becomes stable.

EaseMyTrip's founder and chairman, Nishant Pitti, highlighted the importance of travellers’ safety in these uncertain times was quoted to have saying that for EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is the top priority.

“We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions," Pitti said.

Travomint joined the movement afterwards. CEO Alok K Singh, confirming the company's stand, said that when tensions with Pakistan escalate and countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan support Pakistan, Travomint have taken a firm and responsible stand.

"We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan," he mentioned.

This wave of action came after both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressed solidarity with Pakistan when India unleashed strikes at terrorist locations in Pakistan and PoJK.

Notably, the government of Azerbaijan condemned India's military action, while expressing concern over civilian casualties and urging diplomatic resolution.

Similarly, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed India's airstrike as provocative. India has found Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones being used by Pakistan.

