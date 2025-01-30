Midair Collision Near Washington: How Did Two High-Tech Aircraft Fail to Avoid Each Other?

A tragic midair collision occurred late Wednesday night near Reagan National Airport in Washington DC, involving a PSA Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The jet, carrying 64 people, crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River after colliding with the military helicopter. The crash resulted in at least 18 confirmed fatalities, with the recovery operation ongoing.

The collision occurred around 9 PM local time, just five kilometres from the White House. The Black Hawk helicopter, identified as a Sikorsky UH-60 model, crashed upside down in the river. The aircraft was reportedly on a routine flight at the time of the crash. Divers have been deployed to retrieve bodies from the water, and search efforts continue as conditions in the Potomac River remain difficult due to cold temperatures and low visibility.

A U.S. Army official confirmed that three soldiers were aboard the Black Hawk helicopter. The plane, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, was en route from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a stream of sparks after the collision, which resembled a "Roman candle" in the sky. One witness, Ari Schulman, described the moment: "Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land. Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it."

At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the river. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed the grounding of all flights at Reagan National Airport until Friday at 5 AM due to the accident. The FAA, along with local law enforcement agencies, has initiated a full-scale investigation into the crash. The FBI is also assisting in search and rescue operations.

The tragic incident prompted statements of grief and solidarity. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences, saying, “May God bless their souls.” He also raised questions about the cause of the accident, criticizing the communication between the control tower and the helicopter crew. "Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane? This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom also expressed deep sorrow following the crash, saying, "This is a difficult day for all of us." He extended his condolences to the victims' families and acknowledged the efforts of first responders.

The U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in the accident was flying under a training mission at the time of the crash. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the accident "absolutely tragic" and stated that the Pentagon and Army have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The crash has also raised serious concerns about air traffic control, particularly in busy airspace like Washington DC. The area is often crowded with planes coming into Reagan National Airport, as well as military helicopters operating in the vicinity. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously investigated two near-collisions at the same airport last year, further intensifying the scrutiny of this recent tragedy.

Meanwhile, search and rescue teams face "extremely rough" conditions in the Potomac River. Washington DC Fire Chief John Donnelly reported that emergency responders are struggling with high winds, low night-time visibility, cold water, and ice, making it extremely difficult to conduct search operations. “The challenges are access. The water that we’re operating in is about 8 feet deep, there is wind, there is pieces of ice out there so it’s just dangerous and hard to work in,” Donnelly explained.

In addition to the tragedy of the crash, it has emerged that several members of the U.S. figure skating community were aboard the regional jet. According to U.S. Figure Skating, several athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp in Wichita. Among the victims were Russian world figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

The accident has brought back memories of a previous deadly crash at Reagan National Airport. In January 1982, an Air Florida Boeing 737 crashed into the Potomac River, killing 78 people. Investigators concluded the crash was caused by the pilot's failure to activate sufficient de-icing procedures. The last major fatal air accident in the U.S. was in 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 crashed near Buffalo, New York, killing all 49 people on board.

The investigation into the crash continues, and both the U.S. Army and the FAA are working to determine the exact cause of the midair collision. The Pentagon and Army have launched a formal probe, and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

This devastating event has prompted an outpouring of grief and support from across the U.S. and around the world as officials, first responders, and the public alike come together to mourn the lives lost in this tragic incident.

