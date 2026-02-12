New Era Begins? Bangladesh Heads to Polls After End of ‘Battle of Begums’

Bangladesh is gearing up for a crucial day as voting for the country’s 13th parliamentary elections begins shortly, in what many see as a defining moment in its political journey.

This election comes during a period of major change. The passing of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the continued suspension of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League from contesting have dramatically reshaped the political landscape.

For decades, politics in Bangladesh revolved around the rivalry between the two leaders, often described as the “Battle of Begums.” With both now out of the picture, the country stands at the threshold of a new chapter.

On the eve of polling, ballot papers and other election materials were dispatched to centres across the nation under heavy security arrangements, according to local reports. Voting will take place from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, with counting scheduled to begin later in the day. Official results are expected to be announced on the morning of February 13 once the counting process is completed.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, Bangladesh, the world’s eighth most populous country, is witnessing massive participation. A significant portion of the electorate is young, with almost half aged between 18 and 37. Around 4.57 million citizens will be casting their vote for the first time.

Out of 59 registered political parties, 51 are contesting the election. The Awami League remains out of the race after its registration was suspended last year. In total, 1,981 candidates are in the fray, including 249 independents.

Key parties competing include the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party factions led by Quader and Ershad, the Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

Bangladesh follows a parliamentary system, where the government is led by a Prime Minister. The President serves as the ceremonial head of state.

Voters are expected to focus on pressing issues such as rising prices, job opportunities, corruption and the overall direction of the country’s economy.

Alongside the general election, citizens will also vote in a referendum on the proposed National Charter 2025, drafted by the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus. The charter aims to outline the country’s future governance framework.

Authorities have warned against any malpractice during polling. The Home Adviser has said strict action will be taken against any law enforcement personnel or election officials found involved in irregularities such as ballot box snatching or fraudulent voting.

