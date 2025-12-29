One Pilot Dead, Another Injured in Mid-Air Helicopter Collision in US

A routine flight turned tragic in southern New Jersey in the US on Sunday when two helicopterscollided in mid-air near Hammonton, resulting in the death of one pilot and injuries to another.

The crash occurred late in the morning near Hammonton Municipal Airport, where the two helicopters were flying at the same time. Officials said the aircraft struck each other in the air before crashing into an open field. Only the pilots were on board when the collision took place.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene and both pilots were taken to a nearby trauma centre. One of them was reported to be in critical condition during rescue efforts. Authorities later confirmed that one pilot died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the helicopters as an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Following the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board launched a full investigation and dispatched officials to the crash site.

Investigators will examine flight paths, maintenance records, air traffic control communications and eyewitness accounts. Once the site inspection is completed, the wreckage will be moved to a secure facility for further analysis.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker expressed sorrow over the incident, saying his office is in contact with federal investigators to seek more information. “Reports of this morning’s fatal helicopter crash over South Jersey are horrifying and tragic. My heart is with those impacted and their families,” he said in a post on X.

The exact cause of the collision remains unknown, and authorities said further updates will follow after the investigation progresses.

