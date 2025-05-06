Pabitra Margherita to Visit New Zealand and Fiji to Strengthen Ties

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Fiji from May 8 to 12.

Advertisment

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that during Union Minister Pabitra Margherita's visit to New Zealand from May 8 to 9, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the political leadership, as well as engage with prominent business leaders and members of the Indian diaspora in Auckland.

India and New Zealand have traditionally enjoyed close and cordial relations. Their shared membership in the Commonwealth, common law traditions, and mutual commitment to democratic governance aimed at fostering economic development and prosperity for diverse communities offer a strong foundation for further strengthening these friendly ties.

Both countries gained independence in the same year, and India established its diplomatic presence in 1950 by opening a Trade Commission, which was later elevated to a High Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that during his visit to Fiji, MoS Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to attend the third Girmit Day ceremony as the Guest of Honour and hold meetings with Fijian political leaders.

India’s ties with Fiji date back to 1879, when Indian labourers were brought to the country under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, approximately 60,553 Indians arrived in Fiji. From the early 20th century, Indian traders and others also began migrating to the region. The indenture system was abolished in 1920. Before Fiji gained independence in 1970, India had appointed a Commissioner in 1948, a position that was later elevated to High Commissioner following Fiji’s independence.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that India’s relations with the Pacific region have broadened and strengthened through regular bilateral engagements. The visit of MoS Pabitra Margherita to Fiji and New Zealand is expected to further enhance India’s bilateral ties with the region.

Also Read: "Akhil Exposed His Character Through His Words": Pabitra Margherita