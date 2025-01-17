Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Get 14-Year Jail Term in Corruption Case

A Pakistani tribunal has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years in jail and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years in connection with corruption charges. According to Geo News, Bushra Bibi has been taken into custody following the verdict.

The case revolves around allegations that Khan accepted land from property magnate Malik Riaz in exchange for facilitating money laundering.

Prosecutors claim that Khan allowed Riaz to settle penalties in a separate case using laundered funds amounting to £190 million ($240 million), which British authorities had returned to Pakistan's national treasury in 2022.

Opposition leaders have vowed to challenge the verdict. Khan, who has been in custody since 2023, has repeatedly denied all charges, calling them politically motivated attempts to block his return to power.

This latest conviction adds to Khan’s previous sentences of 10, 14, and seven years for corruption, disclosure of state secrets, and marriage law violations.

However, under Pakistani law, multiple sentences are served concurrently, meaning Khan will serve the longest sentence imposed.

