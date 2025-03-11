PM Modi Becomes First Indian to Receive Mauritius’ Top Civilian Award

In a historic recognition, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the conferment of the nation's highest civilian honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive the prestigious accolade, marking the 21st international award conferred upon him by a foreign nation.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Ramgoolam underscored the significance of the honour, stating, “The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean is very fitting for you, Prime Minister.” He further noted that since Mauritius became a republic, only five foreign dignitaries have received this title, including Nelson Mandela, the revered ‘Gandhi of Africa’, who was awarded it in 1998.

The announcement was made during a special event attended by both leaders, where the national anthems of India and Mauritius were played in a gesture symbolizing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

As the Chief Guest at the Mauritius National Day celebrations, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to its diplomatic and cultural partnership with the island nation. During his visit, he presented President Dharambeer Gokhool and the First Lady with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, a symbolic gesture reinforcing India’s bond with Mauritius' Indian-origin diaspora. He also gifted them sacred Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a brass and copper pot, along with superfood makhana and a traditional Banarasi saree in a Sadeli box for the First Lady.

Further strengthening bilateral collaboration, PM Modi visited the Ayurveda Garden at the Mauritius State House, a project developed in partnership with the Government of India. Accompanied by President Gokhool, he explored the garden, underscoring India's commitment to promoting traditional medicine and wellness.

During a special lunch hosted by President Gokhool, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and reaffirmed India’s dedication to deepening its historic and strategic ties with Mauritius.