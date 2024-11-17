PM Modi Honored with Nigeria's Highest National Award ‘GCON’

In a momentous ceremony at the State House in Abuja, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The award, Nigeria’s highest national honour, was bestowed upon PM Modi for his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to enhancing the relationship between India and Nigeria.

The award citation recognized PM Modi for his visionary statesmanship, which has propelled India onto the global stage as a rising powerhouse. It further lauded his transformative governance, which emphasizes unity, peace, and prosperity for all.

Upon receiving the honour, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep gratitude to the Nigerian government and its people, dedicating the award to the “140 crore Indians” and the enduring friendship between India and Nigeria. "I accept this honour with humility and respect," PM Modi said. "This award will inspire us to elevate the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights."

Emphasizing the strong relationship between the two nations, PM Modi remarked that India and Nigeria’s ties are founded on “mutual cooperation, goodwill, and mutual respect.” As vibrant democracies and dynamic economies, both countries have been working collaboratively for the well-being of their people, rooted in social and cultural diversity.

PM Modi highlighted several areas where India and Nigeria can deepen their collaboration, including the economy, energy, agriculture, security, fintech, small and medium-sized enterprises, and culture. He pointed out the alignment between Nigeria’s Renowned Hope Agenda and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, reinforcing the shared aspirations for growth and development.

The Prime Minister also emphasized Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa, stating, “Nigeria has a very big and positive role in Africa, and close cooperation with Africa has been a high priority for India.” He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with both Nigeria and the broader African continent, underlining the importance of the Global South’s interests.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Nigeria is particularly significant as it marks the first time in 17 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country. The Prime Minister is currently on a three-nation tour, which also includes Brazil and Guyana, from November 17 to 21.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a "very productive discussion" with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore new avenues for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria. The leaders discussed expanding cooperation in sectors such as defence, technology, health, and trade, with PM Modi highlighting the “immense scope” for further collaboration.

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II is the only other foreign dignitary to have been awarded the GCON, receiving it in 1969. This distinction marks the 17th international award conferred on Prime Minister Modi by a foreign country, further cementing his role on the global stage as a key statesman.

The conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger serves as a testament to the strengthened relationship between India and Nigeria, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual growth, cooperation, and prosperity.