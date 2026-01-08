Political Murders Continue In Bangladesh: BNP Leader Gunned Down, Another Injured

A senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was shot dead in Dhaka late Wednesday night, while another local leader was injured in the same attack, triggering fresh concerns over political violence in the capital.

Advertisment

According to local media reports, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Tejturi Bazar area, located behind Bashundhara Market in Dhaka. The incident took place around 8:40 pm.

Musabbir was a former general secretary of Dhaka City North Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer wing of the BNP. Abu Sufian Masud, general secretary of the Karwan Bazar Van Association, was also shot and seriously injured in the attack.

Police confirmed that the shooting happened near a lane beside a popular eatery in Karwan Bazar. Fazlul Karim, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Tejgaon Division, said two people were hit by gunfire during the incident. “Musabbir died from his injuries, while the other victim was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Witnesses said the attackers arrived on motorcycles and opened fire before quickly fleeing the scene. Musabbir was initially rushed to a private hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Reports said Musabbir had attended a programme earlier in the evening near the Super Star Hotel along with a group from Shariatpur. After the event, he and Masud were walking through a nearby alley when the assailants struck.

Hospital authorities said Masud sustained gunshot injuries to his abdomen and is currently receiving treatment in the emergency ward. His condition is being closely monitored.

Family members and party workers said Musabbir had faced repeated arrests and spent considerable time in jail during the previous Awami League government. A resident of West Karwan Bazar, he originally hailed from Shariatpur and was the eldest among three siblings. He had also contested the 2020 city corporation elections as a BNP-supported candidate for a councillor post in Tejgaon.

Following the killing, BNP supporters and local activists staged protests near the Sonargaon intersection, demanding justice and improved security. The incident has heightened worries over law and order ahead of the national election scheduled for February 12, as reports of political violence continue to surface across Bangladesh.

Also Read: Bangladesh to Import 1.8 Lakh Tonnes of Diesel from Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery