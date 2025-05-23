From Tea Gardens to Cannes: Urmimala & Snigdha Make Red Carpet History

At the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Urmimala Boruah and her daughter Snigdha Baruah made history as the first Indian mother-daughter duo to walk the prestigious red carpet together. Hailing from the tea gardens of Dibrugarh, Assam, their appearance drew global attention, showcasing not only glamour but also grit, pride, and deep cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Their presence symbolised a powerful message for women everywhere who have been told their dreams are too big, highlighting a journey marked by determination, resilience, and the celebration of identity on an international stage.

Adding to the significance of the moment, Urmimala unveiled her second look at the festival, a dress inspired by the ancient banyan tree, one of the oldest trees in the world, which she described as a symbol of connection, strength, and the roots of humanity. The dress’s colours and patterns drew inspiration from the insects that inhabit the banyan’s branches, reflecting the harmony of nature. This attire beautifully blended cultural symbolism with natural beauty, reinforcing Urmimala’s commitment to honouring her heritage at Cannes.

Also Read: Assam CM Meets J.P. Nadda to Fast-Track Urea Plant, Boost Health Education