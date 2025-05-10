Saudi Foreign Minister Spoke To India & Pakistan For De-escalation After US Secy. Of State

After Marco Rubio, the secretary of state of USA spoke to Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and the Pakistani Army Chief Asif Munir today, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held separate telephonic calls with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisment

In a post on X, it was said that the Saudi Foreign Minister held discussions focused on de-escalating amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This has focused on ending the ongoing military confrontations between the two countries.

The statement read, "Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held two phone calls today with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India and Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

"During the calls, discussions focused on efforts to de-escalate tensions and end ongoing military confrontations. His Highness affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to the security and stability of the region and its close and balanced relations with both friendly countries."

🇸🇦📞🇮🇳-🇵🇰 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan held phone calls with the Minister of External Affairs of India, @DrSJaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar. pic.twitter.com/m8Jiq1lnze — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) May 10, 2025

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Pushed it to India

Pakistan, on the other hand, appeared not to take responsibility itself and pushed the ball into India’s court. Instead of saying it would go for de-escalation, Pakistan said that it would do that if India stops further attacks.

"Pakistan will consider de-escalation if India stops further attacks. However, if India launches any further strikes, our response will follow”, Pakistani foreign minister and deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted to have saying in the media.

Also Read: US Secy. Of State Marco Rubio Talks With Jaishankar After Pakistani Army Chief