Justin Trudeau Likely to Resign as Liberal Party Leader Amid Growing Dissent

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly preparing to step down as leader of the Liberal Party, with an official announcement expected as early as Monday, The Globe and Mail reported, citing anonymous sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that Trudeau's resignation could precede a crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday, where mounting calls for his departure among Liberal MPs are expected to dominate discussions. According to one source, Trudeau understands the need to announce his decision before the meeting to dispel any perception that he was ousted by his party.

The exact timing of Trudeau’s departure and the process for transitioning leadership remains unclear. It is yet to be determined whether he will step down immediately or continue to serve as Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen. The Liberal Party’s national executive, which oversees leadership transitions, is expected to meet later this week following the caucus session.

The anticipated resignation comes at a time of escalating political turbulence in Canada. Trudeau has faced growing dissent within his caucus, with MPs set to return to Ottawa on January 27. Opposition parties, including the Conservatives, NDP, and Bloc Québécois, have signaled their intent to push for a no-confidence motion at the earliest opportunity.

The instability intensified last month when Chrystia Freeland, former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced her resignation. In her resignation letter to Trudeau on December 16, Freeland acknowledged policy disagreements and a loss of confidence in her role, stating:

"To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. You made clear that I no longer enjoy that confidence. For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada."

Freeland’s departure was followed by calls from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for Trudeau to resign. Singh also hinted at supporting a non-confidence motion, describing “all options” as being on the table.

