India Junks Trump’s Claim of Averting Nuclear War with Pakistan

India has categorically rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that his intervention averted a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, calling the assertion both misleading and factually incorrect. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that all military action taken during Operation Sindoor was strictly within the conventional military domain and had no nuclear element whatsoever.

Advertisment

Addressing media queries on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified:

“The military action was entirely in the conventional domain. There were reports about Pakistan’s National Command Authority convening on May 10, but these were later denied by Pakistan’s own government. Their foreign minister has also publicly dismissed any nuclear angle.”

VIDEO | Responding to a media query on buzz over social media and news media about nuclear leakage in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) says, “In the Defence briefing, our side made things very clear on nuclear thing as to what were our targets.”… pic.twitter.com/wlifay0bp1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2025

Trump, speaking at a recent campaign rally, claimed that U.S. diplomacy was instrumental in preventing what he described as a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia, suggesting that “millions of lives were saved.” India, however, maintains that the de-escalation was not the result of any foreign mediation but rather the direct outcome of its own precise and powerful military strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, reinforced India’s unwavering position on the matter:

“India will never yield to nuclear blackmail. The suspension of our operations is conditional and entirely dependent on Pakistan’s conduct. Operation Sindoor is now an integral part of India’s strategic doctrine against terrorism.”

The MEA also clarified that talks with U.S. officials during the three-day military escalation (May 7–10) did not involve trade or economic negotiations. “All conversations were limited to the security situation. Trade was never on the table,” the ministry said.

In a decisive turn on May 10, India launched strikes that reportedly incapacitated several key Pakistani Air Force bases. “It was the sheer force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to halt its firing,” Jaiswal stated, dismissing any suggestion of external pressure or mediation behind the ceasefire.

Amid rumours of a possible Indian strike on Pakistan’s controversial nuclear facility in Kirana Hills, senior Indian military officials also stepped in to debunk the claims. Air Marshal A.K. Bharti categorically denied any attack on or near nuclear installations, reiterating the operation's conventional and targeted nature.

The ceasefire arrangement, MEA confirmed, was finalized through a call initiated by Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), signaling Islamabad’s retreat after facing the brunt of Indian retaliation. While technical delays initially hindered the call, the dialogue eventually took place, and both sides agreed upon the cessation terms.

India also highlighted its firm diplomatic messaging throughout the crisis. “Our communications with global partners were clear and consistent—cross-border terrorism will not be tolerated, and we will respond decisively without crossing into nuclear escalation,” said Jaiswal.