Dhaka, Islamabad Strengthen Ties Amid Worsening India-Bangladesh Relations

In a significant diplomatic shift, Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has expanded trade and military cooperation with Pakistan, a move that is expected to further strain its already fragile ties with India.

The rapid policy transformation has caught experts by surprise, as Dhaka and Islamabad—historically adversaries—have moved closer on multiple fronts following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in August last year.

High-Level Military Engagements

Senior military officials from both countries have engaged in reciprocal visits within a short span. A six-member Bangladeshi delegation, headed by Bangladesh Army’s Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, Lt General SM Kamrul Hassan, visited Pakistan from January 13 to 18, meeting top military leaders in Rawalpindi, including Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Shortly after, a delegation from the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visit on January 21. The four-member team reportedly included ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, along with Major General Alam Amir Awan and Major General Shahid Amir Afsar, ISI’s chief of analysis. However, while it remains unconfirmed whether Lt Gen Malik was indeed part of the delegation, reports suggest one of the officials bore a similar name, fueling speculation.

Experts Express Concern

The military-level engagements between Bangladesh and Pakistan, rather than political-level talks, have raised concerns among analysts. Senior Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi noted on Samaa TV that the swift policy shift in Bangladesh had not been anticipated.

“First spoil relations with India and then mend ties with Pakistan. There has been a very quick policy shift in Bangladesh, which many, including myself, had not anticipated,” Sethi remarked.

He described Bangladesh’s growing military cooperation with Pakistan as a diplomatic win for Islamabad and a setback for New Delhi. He also highlighted reports of Bangladesh’s interest in acquiring JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan, which he suggested could significantly enhance Dhaka’s air capabilities.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, urged Islamabad to proceed with caution, referencing past miscalculations in Afghanistan.

Deteriorating India-Bangladesh Relations

The ties between India and Bangladesh have reached a historic low following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and the formation of the interim government under Muhammad Yunus. Rising communal violence, particularly against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, has exacerbated tensions. India has accused the Yunus-led administration of neglecting the safety of minority communities and failing to curb radical Islamist elements.

Amid escalating tensions, intelligence reports suggest that Dhaka is preparing for a potential military confrontation with India, adding another layer of complexity to the regional security landscape.