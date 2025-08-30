Tokyo Skytree Lights Up in Tricolour to Mark PM Modi’s Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Japan to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, his first trip to the country in his third term. He arrived in Tokyo on Friday, where he was given a warm reception and honoured with a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

In a special tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Japan lit up the iconic Tokyo Skytree in the colours of the Indian national flag, a gesture symbolising the strengthening strategic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), posted visuals of the illuminated Tokyo Skytree on X, noting, “Tokyo Skytree shines in the colours of the Indian flag to honour PM @narendramodi’s visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. It stands as the tallest tower in Japan."

Rising 634 meters (2,080 feet), the Tokyo Skytree is Japan’s tallest structure and the world’s tallest broadcasting tower, ranking second globally only to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Completed in 2012, it functions as a key hub for television and radio transmission and has since become an iconic landmark dominating Tokyo’s skyline.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders signed a series of agreements to boost cooperation across key sectors, while a joint statement laid out a 10-year roadmap for future partnership. They also unveiled a Long-Term Vision Document on Bilateral Relations.

According to reports, during the summit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of India-Japan ties, saying, “Today, we have laid the foundation for a new golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have set a roadmap for the next decade, placing investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges at the core of our vision."

Emphasising the wider geopolitical importance of the partnership, PM Modi said that as Asia’s two largest democracies and leading economies, India and Japan are pivotal to advancing regional and global peace and security. He also noted that both countries are members of the Quad, alongside the United States and Australia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, reflecting on the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two nations. “Our ties go back to the 6th century with the introduction of Buddhism to Japan. Culturally and spiritually, we share a long-standing connection and continue to influence each other,” he remarked.

