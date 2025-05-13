Union MoS Pabitra Margherita Represents India at Fiji’s 146th Girmit Day Anniversary

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, represented India at the 146th anniversary of Girmit Day held in Fiji, commemorating the arrival of Indian indentured laborers in the island nation. The ceremony, graced by the presence of Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and members of his Cabinet, highlighted the shared cultural legacy between India and Fiji.

In his address, Minister Margherita paid homage to the Indian workers who arrived in Fiji on May 14, 1879, aboard the MV Leonidas. Referred to as “Girmityas,” these laborers made significant contributions to Fiji’s social and cultural fabric. He acknowledged their immense hardships, sacrifices, and resilience in preserving their identity through language, faith, music, and festivals despite the adversities they faced.

He further emphasized that the descendants of these Girmityas have become the foundation of a vibrant and enduring Indo-Fijian relationship. Their continued contribution strengthens the ties between the two nations, rooted in shared history and values.

During the event, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivered a heartfelt tribute to the Girmityas, recognizing their integral role in the development of modern Fiji. He highlighted how these laborers, through determination and dignity, overcame exploitation and established their identity in a foreign land, laying a strong foundation for future generations.

In a symbolic gesture of friendship and respect, Prime Minister Rabuka also extended a special felicitation to Minister Margherita, marking the deepening bonds between India and Fiji through this commemorative occasion.

