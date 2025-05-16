Shehbaz Offers Peace Talks to India Amid Tensions, Highlights Kashmir as Core Issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation for dialogue to India, stating that Pakistan is prepared to engage "for peace" on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks during a visit to the Kamra air base in Punjab province, where he met with officers and soldiers who took part in the recent military confrontation with India.

"We are ready to talk with it (India) for peace,” he said.

The prime minister emphasised that the "conditions for peace" must include addressing the Kashmir issue.

India has consistently asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts" of the country.

Shehbaz was accompanied to the airbase by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

This marked the prime minister's second visit to a defence facility since the agreement between India and Pakistan on May 10 to cease hostilities, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. India had launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

