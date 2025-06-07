US Backs India’s Anti-Terror Stand, Says US Deputy Secretary of State

In a clear message, the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau told Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation that the US stands strong with India in the fight against terrorism. The Tharoor-led Indian delegation is in the USA to convey India's stance on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Indian delegation met Landau in Washington on Friday (6th June) while ending the crucial US part of its multi-nation tour.

“The all-party parliamentary delegation led by Dr. ShashiTharoor had a warm and candid conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Landau. The Indian delegation briefed him on the atrocities of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor,” the Indian Embassy said on X.

Landau, in a post on X, said it was a “GREAT” meeting with the Indian representatives. “I reaffirmed that the US stands strong with India in the fight against terrorism. We discussed the US-India strategic relationship, including expanding trade and commercial ties to foster growth and prosperity for both countries,” he commented.

The Indian delegation discussed with Landau how important it is to advance in key areas of the bilateral relationship, including enhanced trade and commercial ties for economic growth and prosperity in both countries.

The Indian delegation, during the meeting with Landau, briefed on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, while emphasising India’s firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

Additionally, the delegation also had a “productive meeting” with Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Reports say that Tharoor also spoke over the phone with Senator Cory Booker, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The conversation reportedly was “warm and productive”.

Apart from Tharoor, the delegation comprises MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish, Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Reports say that several prominent American lawmakers and congressmen, and policy experts attended a special reception hosted by the Indian Embassy as a part of interaction with the delegation.

