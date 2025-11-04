WhatsApp Web Down: Users Report Service Disruptions Amid Widespread Meta Outages

Users of Meta’s popular messaging platform WhatsApp are facing disruptions on the web version of the service. On Tuesday, the web interface is reportedly failing to load conversations, status updates, and other key features, causing inconvenience for users trying to communicate through the platform.

A day earlier, Meta-owned platforms Instagram and WhatsApp reportedly went down for thousands of users worldwide, leaving many unable to send messages, refresh feeds, or access basic app functions for hours. The disruption appeared widespread, with frustrated users flooding social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the outage.

According to website tracker Downdetector, reports of disruptions for both Instagram and WhatsApp spiked sharply within minutes. The outage has impacted users in multiple regions, including India and the United States. On Instagram alone, hundreds of complaints surfaced within an hour, highlighting the scale of the problem.

For WhatsApp, Downdetector recorded hundreds of users reporting issues with sending and receiving messages. The outage peaked around 3:48 PM IST, with over 105 reports coming from India. Among these complaints, more than 78% were related to the app’s overall functionality, 14% to sending messages, and 8% to server connection problems. Despite the disruption, the platform remains partially functional for some users.

Meta has not yet issued an official statement regarding the outage, and the cause remains unclear. Users continue to report login issues, failed message deliveries, and feeds that refuse to load, underscoring ongoing frustrations with the service.

